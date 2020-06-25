Winston-Salem - Luis Enrique Chavez-Salgado, 32, died June 7, 2020. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Kernersville. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, Greensboro.

