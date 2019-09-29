April 4, 1926 - September 26, 2019 Dora Fitzmaurice Chase, 93, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Dora was born April 4, 1926 in Skowhegan, Maine to Frank and Barbara Fitzmaurice. Dora was an avid golf player and has many trophies and certificates, which she was very proud of. She played at Maple Leaf Country Club, where she was a member, and where she and her late husband Bill played many games. Dora loved ALL animals. Dr. Eubanks (her vet) would often call her with a stray or injured animal that needed special attention. She would nurse them back to good health and then release them when needed (that was usually an orphaned squirrel). She owned her own dog grooming business for many years. Her dogs always left her shop looking like SHOW DOGS! She spent her free time working word search puzzles and she loved to root on her favorite baseball team, the Braves. Dora was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; three sons; and 13 siblings. She is survived by a son; a daughter; a granddaughter; and two brothers. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
