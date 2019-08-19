March 23, 1931 - August 14, 2019 Mrs. Bonnie Mecum Chappell, age 88 of Clemmons, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born March 23, 1931 in Forsyth County to the late Ira Campbell Mecum and Opal Collins Mecum. Mrs. Chappell retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company November 1, 1994. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Eldrud Chappell and two sisters, Faye Lexus Holloway and Mary Elizabeth Speaks. She is survived by one daughter, Sherry Chappell; one grandson, Billy Lowe; one sister, Wanda Louise Dixon and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel by Rev. Eric Tang. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Monday at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln. Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

