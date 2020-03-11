November 1, 1928 - March 8, 2020 Betty Ellington Chappell, age 91, of East Bend, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. Heaven has gained a new angel. Betty was born November 1, 1928, in Danville, VA, to Frank T. Ellington, Sr and Bernice Lee Ellington. She graduated from Leaksville High School, Leaksville (now Eden), NC, in 1947. On December 31, 1947, she married Paul H. Chappell, Jr. Together they worked many years for Wycliffe Bible Translators distributing Bibles and spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ behind the then Iron Curtain and in many dangerous situations. Betty was primarily a homemaker providing loving care for her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her brothers, Frank T. Ellington, Jr and Carlos H. Ellington. She is survived by her daughter Paula Doub and husband Mike; son Tony Chappell and wife Brenda; granddaughters Christina Vanhoy; Erika Moore and husband Shaun; grandson Lee Chappell; great-granddaughter Kaylee Ann Williams, who was born on Betty's birthday in 2015; special nieces Terri Brooks and husband Gwyn, Carol Ogburn and husband Tom; Jill Jones and husband Sam; numerous other nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Gary Martin officiating on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 2:00 with visitation from 12:45 to 1:45. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Memorials may be made to Middle Cross Baptist Church, 8950 Reynolda Road, Pfafftown, NC, 27040. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

