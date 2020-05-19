June 24, 1921 - May 16, 2020 Mrs. Helen G. Chapel, 98, of Winston-Salem, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her three children. Mrs. Chapel was born in Winston-Salem on June 24, 1921, to the late Willie Avery and Bessie Eugenia Griffin. Mrs. Chapel was a member of Waughtown Baptist Church and worked at R.J. Reynolds and Sears Roebuck and Company. She was a wonderful mother who enjoyed bowling, gardening, reading, cooking and playing rummy card games. She spent considerable time with her family and never complained or spoke negative of anything or anyone. She was a true inspiration to her family and friends. Helen remained very active into her mid 90's and amazed all with her energy and stamina. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Veach Willie Chapel; one brother, William A. Griffin, Jr.; and her son-in-law, John Wesley Young Wallace. She is survived by two daughters, Dawn C. Wallace of Winston-Salem; Anita C. Toler and husband, Bobby of Bolivia, NC; and one son, Randy Chapel and wife, April of Clemmons, NC. Helen is also survived by three grandchildren, W. Scott Wallace and wife, Laura of Greensboro, NC; J. David Campeau of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; Farrest C. Wallace of Jacksonville, FL; and four great-grandchildren, John Wallace, Erin Wallace, Wesley Wallace, Jr. and Mark Wallace. A private family graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that everyone consider a donation to the charity of one's choice. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

