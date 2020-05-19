June 24, 1921 - May 16, 2020 Mrs. Helen G. Chapel, 98, of Winston-Salem, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her three children. Mrs. Chapel was born in Winston-Salem on June 24, 1921, to the late Willie Avery and Bessie Eugenia Griffin. Mrs. Chapel was a member of Waughtown Baptist Church and worked at R.J. Reynolds and Sears Roebuck and Company. She was a wonderful mother who enjoyed bowling, gardening, reading, cooking and playing rummy card games. She spent considerable time with her family and never complained or spoke negative of anything or anyone. She was a true inspiration to her family and friends. Helen remained very active into her mid 90's and amazed all with her energy and stamina. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Veach Willie Chapel; one brother, William A. Griffin, Jr.; and her son-in-law, John Wesley Young Wallace. She is survived by two daughters, Dawn C. Wallace of Winston-Salem; Anita C. Toler and husband, Bobby of Bolivia, NC; and one son, Randy Chapel and wife, April of Clemmons, NC. Helen is also survived by three grandchildren, W. Scott Wallace and wife, Laura of Greensboro, NC; J. David Campeau of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; Farrest C. Wallace of Jacksonville, FL; and four great-grandchildren, John Wallace, Erin Wallace, Wesley Wallace, Jr. and Mark Wallace. A private family graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that everyone consider a donation to the charity of one's choice. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Federal judge rules indoor worship services can resume in North Carolina
-
7 principals named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
-
Cherries is back, and Clemmons customers are keeping it busy
-
Are we ready for more reopening? No, says Baptist Health expert.
-
No fall break for UNCG and NC A&T students, and classes will end before Thanksgiving
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately