October 13, 1953 - November 11, 2019 Allie Gwyndolyn Champney died unexpectedly Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born October 13, 1953 in Greensboro, NC to Richard and Arlene Champney. She graduated from East Forsyth Senior High School in 1970 and worked for Piedmont/US Airways for 29 years. She loved all things Disney, working in her yard and painting everything within her reach white. The loves of her life were her two children Joshua Dan Lawson and Adrian Gwyn Lawson Champney, both who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her father Richard (Champ) Champney, brothers Ronnie and DJ Champney, and niece Alex Champney. She is survived by her mother Arlene (Omie) Champney, sisters Melissa Champney and Annette Medley, and a brother Tom Champney. In honor of her wishes, there will be no services; however, the family will receive friends between 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at her mother's home, 103 Dillon St., Winston-Salem. The words of her favorite song to her children were: "Give the heavens above more than just a passing glance, And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance." You will forever dance with your babies now in our hearts.
