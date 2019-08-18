May 26, 1940 - August 16, 2019 Mr. Billy Lawrence Chamelin, of Kernersville, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019. He was the son of John Ray and Ester Smith Chamelin. He was a retired mechanic for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. Bill was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Tobaccoville, NC. Bill loved the outdoors and enjoyed woodworking in his free time. Over the years he built several houses including his own. He also enjoyed traveling with Linda, especially to California. He is survived by his wife Linda of 25 years and three brothers, Jerald, Coy and Charles Chamelin, all of Kernersville. In addition, he is survived by his stepdaughter, Terri Renigar and her husband Michael and their children Meagan and Cole. His preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny and Bobby. The visitation will be held on Tuesday August 20, 2019 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. with the service following at Salem Funeral and Cremations. The funeral home is located at 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to New Bethel Baptist Church, 6340 Ridge Road, P.O. Box 8, Tobaccoville, NC, 27050. Special thanks to Trellis Supportive Care and childhood friend Gary George. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
