March 7, 1938 - June 29, 2020 James Robert Chambers passed away on the morning of Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home in Washington, DC. James, affectionately known as "Bobby" by his family and friends, was a 1956 graduate of Carver Consolidated High School in Winston-Salem, NC and a 1960 graduate of North Carolina College in Durham, NC (NCCU), where he received his undergraduate degree in Mathematics. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Before migrating to the DC area, James was employed by the Burlington and W/S Forsyth CountySchool Systems as an Educator and Coach. Upon his arrival in DC, he was employed by the DC Department of Correction, where he served as a Principal and later retired as a Deputy Warden, after 17 years. Following his retirement, he then became the Veteran Director for the Upward Bound Program at the University of the DC. He was also a dedicated member/supporter of North Carolina Central University where he was an alumnus for 60 years. James was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. James was a member of 12th Street Christian Church in Washington, DC, where he served on the Elder Board, was Deacon Chair, a Sunday school teacher, Trustee Chair and a member of the Disciples Fellowship. James was born in Winston-Salem, NC on March 7, 1938 to Gresley M. Chambers, who along with his brother, Clarence Bernard Chambers, preceded him in death. He is survived by: Stepdaughter, Cheryl D. Johnson of Charlotte, NC; Nephew, Jay (Lisa) Patrick Leblanc, Detroit, MI; Niece, Angela Kerr, Greensboro, NC; Sister-in-law, Juanita Chambers of Detroit, MI; and reared with him at the Chambers Family home place, Cousins Phyllis McNeil of Jamestown, NC; Webster B. Chambers of Kernersville, NC and Carl Chambers of Richmond, CA. James also leaves behind a host of family and friends including: "The Crew", John (Norma) Duncan, Sandra Carter, Gloria "Cookie" McIver, Clarence McKee, and James Sutton. A viewing for James Robert Chambers will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm, immediately followed by an Omega Memorial Ceremony at 5 pm. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Interment will be held at the Veterans National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Kidney Foundation or NCCU Foundation Inc. at North Carolina Central University in his memory. Russell Funeral Home 822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
