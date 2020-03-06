November 8, 1936 - March 4, 2020 Mr. Jackie "Jack" Charles Chambers, 83, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born November 8, 1936 in Forsyth County to the late Thomas and Leona Chambers. Jack was of the Baptist faith. He was a graduate of Mineral Springs High School in 1956 where he played basketball and was voted all-county, team MVP, and Journal Sentinel Player of the Week. Jack worked as a truck driver for many years, retiring from Roadway Trucking and was a member of the local Teamsters Union 391. He was an avid motorcycle rider, enjoyed watching NASCAR and football, and loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Chambers; brother, Tom Chambers; and sister, Peggy Fishel. He is survived by three children: Tracy Hiatt (Greg), Derek Chambers (Sherri), and Leigh Ann Taylor (Ben); six grandchildren: Brooke, Sydney, Brock, Elizabeth, Eric, and Cameron; four great-grandchildren: Kinsley, Emily, Jordyn, and Reese; and special friends, Terry Mabe and Cynthia Brinkley. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7th at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Pastor Frank Shumate officiating. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
