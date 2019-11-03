January 16, 1928 - October 21, 2019 Paula Ann Cermak, age 91, passed away October 21, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. She was born, Paula Sheppard, in the very small town of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. After graduation she married James Cermak and moved to the San Francisco Bay Area as he pursued his dental career, settling in Novato, California. Divorced at 45, Paula was very resilient and devoted to her three children. She worked very hard and did whatever was needed to give them a stable life in the family home. Despite many challenges, Paula lived by the Golden Rule and always saw the good in everyone. She loved to laugh and was loved by many as she was a tireless volunteer in what little spare time she had. She was a fabulous cook and loved to entertain, making everyone feel welcome. At age 70, she moved across the country to Winston-Salem to be close to her daughter and her young family. As Paula had done so many years before in Novato, she made Winston-Salem her home and enjoyed the friendship of many, including the Fun Bunch and her sorority sisters. She also met and enjoyed the warmth and friendship of her very dear friend, Homer Lynch, whom she described as a "true southern gentleman." Paula will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is predeceased by her sister Patty Johnson, brother, Raymond Jr., daughter, Dr. Jill Pence, and son Steven Cermak. She is survived by her son Todd (Jane) Cermak of East Hampton, NY, and four grandchildren Cameron (Gina) Pence of San Francisco, CA, Casey Pence of Austin, TX, Ben Cermak of New York, NY, and Maria Cermak of Chicago, IL. On Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:00pm, the family will receive guests at Hayworth Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, a memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries