October 29, 1977 - November 9, 2019 Mr. Scott Bradley Cecile, 42, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home. He was born in Forsyth County on October 29, 1977 to Reece David and Diana Hege Cecile. Scott worked for his uncle Jerry, at Jerry Cecile Grading and was a known staple in the grading business. He loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter and enjoyed riding ATV's. Preceding him in death was his father, Reece Cecile; father-in-law, Jerry Vaughn and his maternal grandparents, J.W. and Jettie Hege. Surviving is his wife of 11 years, Jennifer Vaughn Cecile; two sons, Luke and Logan Cecile; mother, Diana Cecile of Lewisville; brother, David Cecile and wife, Leanne of Tobaccoville; nephews, Dylan Cecile and special friend, Kayla Blake, Daniel Vaughn, and Jake Vaughn.; mother-in-law, Patricia Vaughn; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Lisa Vaughn. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:30 prior to the service at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd. Suite 104 Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
