December 26, 1941 - June 16, 2020 King Gladora Stevens Cecile, 78, of King, NC passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Village Care of King. Gladora was born on December 26, 1941 in Patrick County, VA to the late Edward Roosevelt and Laura Esther Goins Stevens. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and was retired from Stokes Reynolds Memorial Hospital. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, S. M. Cecile, her sisters: Mary Marion, Daisy Smith, Bertha Pack, Husie Pack, and Susie Stevens, and her brothers: Hardin, Herbert, Walter, John and William Stevens. Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Dewey Stevens, a sister-in-law Mary Ruth Stevens, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Union Tabernacle Church cemetery: 5099 Baux Mtn. Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC. with Rev. Charles Stevens officiating. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gladora Stevens Cecile. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021

