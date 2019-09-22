July 9, 1928 - September 20, 2019 Pauline Webb Cave, 91, of Boonville passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at SECU Hospice Home. Pauline was born in Yadkin County on July 9, 1928 daughter of the late Thomas Wiley Webb and Della Matthews Webb. She spent her life devoted to her family, loving and raising her boys and her grandchildren. She was a member of Boonville Baptist Church, a member of WMU group and the Boonville Women's Club. Survivors include her 2 sisters; Odessa Brown and Melba Jean Darnell, 2 daughters-in-law, Sharon Cave (special friend, Vernon "Pudgy" Shore) and Phyllis Cave, grandchildren; Angela Cave (Steven) Walker, Stephanie Cave (Jody) Christopherson and Eric (Stephanie) Cave; great grandchildren, Hunter Christopherson, Ragan Cave, Nickalus Walker and Camden Cave. She was preceded in death, other than her parents, by her husband, Rufus Cave, 2 sons; Gary Cave and Steve Cave, a grandson; Mitchell Cave, Sister; Lavern Brown, a brother, Alton "Pete" Webb, half-sisters; Esmer Hobson, Maggie Vestal and Lola Wooten, half-brothers; Hillary, John A., Charlie, Clarence and Jimmy Webb. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Monday September 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Boonville Baptist Church with Rev. John Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church. Burial will follow in Boonville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Boonville Baptist Church building fund, 201 Baptist Church Rd, Boonville, NC 27011 or SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to give special thanks to Pauline's Angels, Shelby Crook, Carolyn Shockley, Linda Blevins, Tesha Jester, Cammy Nicks, Andra Hunter and the SECU Hospice staff for the care and support so lovingly given to her and the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Cave family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US 601 Hwy
