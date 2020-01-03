April 26, 1961 - January 1, 2020 Billy Keith "Chubby" Cave, 58, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born April 26, 1961 in Yadkin County to Billie Folger Cave and Carlene Pinnix Cave. Chubby was a member of Longtown United Methodist Church and he was also a member of the Yadkin County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. He enjoyed coaching recreation ball and coaching softball at Starmount High School. He was preceded in death by his father Billie Cave; grandparents Lonnie and Alma Hudson Cave, Carl W. and Ellen Shore Pinnix. He is survived by his wife Claudette Wagoner Cave; daughter Carla (Houston) Cave Nicks; mother Carlene Pinnix Cave; sister Lynn (Louis) Cave Shore; niece Becca Aplin (fiancé Dylan Pardue). A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Longtown UMC with Rev. Mark Smith officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service. The family would like to thank the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice, especially Marcy and Halley, for the loving care shown to Chubby and his family. Memorials can be made to Longtown UMC, 1416 Longtown Rd., Yadkinville, NC 27055 or Mountain Valley Hospice of Yadkin County, P.O. Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC, 27055
Cave, Billy Keith "Chubby"
