September 15, 1935 - September 5, 2019 Walkertown- Mr. David Eugene Cavanaugh, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Kate B. Reynold's Hospice Home. David was born on September 15, 1935 in Forsyth County to David Butler and Fannie Bell Cavanaugh. He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War. David retired from Anchor Motor Freight/Leaseway Motorcar Transportation Company with 27 years of faithful service. He was a member of Faith Baptist Tabernacle in Stokesdale, NC. David was a true gentleman, a faithful Christian, and a wonderful Dad. He was a hardworking man and an irreplaceable friend. Everyone's life was touched just knowing him. David fought hard until the end, just like he lived his life. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Redding. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan Hampton Cavanaugh; one son, David Blake Cavanaugh (wife, Valerie); one daughter, Tonya Cavanaugh West (husband, Bret); nine grandchildren, Damien Cavanaugh (wife, Zoey), David Cavanaugh (wife, Adria), Julia Cavanaugh Christensen (husband, Brad), Jared Cavanaugh (wife, Katie), Ayla Cavanaugh Williamson (husband, Michael), Joshua Cavanaugh, Quentin West, Trenton West, and Lexi West; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Prevo; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the funeral home. A funeral service for David will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 9,2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Danny Hemric and Elder Blake Cavanaugh officiating. Burial will follow the service at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Tabernacle at 7923 Lester Rd., Stokesdale, NC 27357 or to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

