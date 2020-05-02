January 14, 1937 - April 30, 2020 Mr. Ernest "Ray" Caudle, Sr., age 83, passed away in the early morning hours of April 30, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. After graduating Gray High School, Ray worked for National Linen and Uniform Service as garment manager and retired after 32 years of service and then worked as superintendent of maintenance for Grace Baptist Church and retired after 15 years of service. Ray was a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, NC. He dearly loved spending time with family. He was also a very service-oriented person, loved working with people, especially the Senior Citizens (DMA) at Grace Baptist, and is most noted for his tireless and devoted services as cook crew coordinator with the Old Hickory Council Boy Scouts of America. During 50 plus years of service with the Scouts, he received numerous recognitions and honors. These included the Scouter's Training Award, Scouter's Key, Commissioner's Arrow Head Honor and Wood Badge Beads. He received the District Award of Merit, Silver Beaver Award, Good Shepherd Emblem and the Centurion Award. He is also a Vigil Honor member of the Order of Arrow. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Brady and Ruth Spurgeon Caudle, and eight siblings and their spouses. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 38 years, Ruth Caudle; sons, Ernest Ray Caudle Jr., David Caudle, and Wayne Tilley; daughters, Karen Boyd (Thad) and Jeanette Torain (Juan); sisters, Jacqueline Shore (Gerald), and Geraldine McDaniel; brother, Roger Caudle (Barbara); nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; as well as numerous scout friends and church friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Rural Hall Memorial Park with Rev. Jim Bush officiating. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Hickory Council Boy Scouts of America, 6600 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106 or Grace Baptist Church DMA, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
