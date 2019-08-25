May 11, 1935 - August 24, 2019 Hazel Nelson Caudle, 84, of Mocksville, passed away at her home, August 24, 2019. She was born to James and Virginia Sumner Nelson on May 11, 1935 in Pilot Mountain, NC. A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves to cherish her memory; two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert (Anita) Caudle, Darrell (Pam) Caudle; one daughter and son-in-law, Vickie (Tony) Beauchamp; two half-brothers and sister-in-law, James Nelson, and David (Debbie) Nelson; two half-sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Nelson Hill, and Linda (Joe) Bowman; three grandchildren, Joshua Caudle, Phillip Caudle, and Sydney Beauchamp; and two great-grandchildren, Kathryn Caudle, and Laura Caudle. Mrs. Caudle was predeceased by her husband, Jimmie Ray Caudle; two brothers, Arthur Nelson, Arley Nelson; and two sisters, Faye Holland, and Muriel Martin. Visitation will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at Cox-Needham Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00-8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Westlawn Memory Garden in Clemmons on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Pastor Floyd Vaught will be officiating. The Caudle family would like to express their deep appreciation to Shania Alford and Lauren Steele, for their loving care of Mrs. Caudle during her time of illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials or donations be made to ALS NC Chapter 4 N Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601 or to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041

