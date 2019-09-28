Caudle Lexington - Mr. Fonzo Caudle Sr., 90, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Funeral: 3 PM, Sun., Sept. 29 at Gentry Family Chapel, Yadkinville. Burial at Union Grove Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 3 PM prior to the service in the chapel. (Gentry)
