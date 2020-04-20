April 26, 1944 - April 19, 2020 Betty Jean Reece Caudle, age 75, passed away April 19, 2020. She was born April 26, 1944 in Yadkin County to the late William Henry and Lethia Hutchens Reece. Betty loved her flowers, and enjoyed taking pictures of flowers, birds, autumn trees, snow, and her loved ones. She was selfless, caring, generous, and humble, and loved her family more than anything. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Roy Marvin Caudle, and brothers Monroe Reece, RV Reece, and Genie Reece. Surviving are her daughter, Carla (Tom) Moser; sons, Edward Caudle, and Wayne Caudle; sisters, Violet Stanley, Eva Jones, Peggy (Claude) Wiseman; brother Larry (Karen) Reece; sister-in-law Betty Reece; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the governmental temporary restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Boonville Cemetery with Rev. David Stetler officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of SECU Hospice Care Center for the care shown to Betty and her family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, PO Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC, 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
