Caudle, Agnes Elizabeth Wilkes August 20, 1926 - April 23, 2020 Agnes Elizabeth Wilkes Caudle, 93, passed quietly from this life and went to be with her Lord on April 23, 2020. She was born in Dillon, SC to the late Willie J. and Elizabeth Wilkes. After completing high school she attended Piedmont Bible College. Although she was small in stature, she had a very big heart full of love for her family, friends, and others. Agnes had an infectious laugh and winning smile! She loved to cook and enjoyed growing flowers. Agnes is survived by her husband of 69 years, William (Bill) Alexander Caudle, Jr.; sons, William (Sonny) Caudle, III (Becky) of Walkertown, Daniel (Carolyn) Caudle of Pfafftown, Keanan Caudle of Hinesville, GA, Randy (Andy) Caudle of Mocksville; and daughter, Stephanie (Garry) Everhart of Mocksville. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Due to the temporary governmental restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Bermuda Commons and Clemmons Village 1 for the care shown to Agnes and her family. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

