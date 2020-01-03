August 25, 1953 - January 1, 2020 Samuel "Sammy" Caudill, 66, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born August 25, 1953 in Forsyth County to the late Chooler Tilden Caudill and Esther Hampton Caudill. Sammy was a humble man with a big heart and was loved by all that knew him. Sammy worked at Caudill Electric where he was a very dedicated and important leader for 47 years. He was loved and respected by all his colleagues and his customers. He enjoyed golf, animals (especially dogs), country music and loved his coffee. Surviving are: his son, Casey and wife Crystal, his daughter, Jackie Caudill and Chris Barbee, his grandchildren, Alyssa Caudill, Ryan Caudill, Jake Caudill, Brent Rutledge, Landon Brewer, a brother, Danny (Charlene) Caudill, a niece, Dana (David) Jones, a great-nephew, Eli Jones, and a very special uncle and friend, John Wayne (Brenda) Caudill. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, January 3, 2020 for family and friends at Oaklawn Memorial Garden with Pastor Gary Martin officiating. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Caudill family. Memorials may be made to Furever Friends of North Carolina, P.O. Box 15742, Winston-Salem, NC 27113. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Caudill, Samuel "Sammy"
Service information
Jan 3
Graveside Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
3250 High Point Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
