August 19, 1954 - December 4, 2019 Mr. John "Tom" Thomas Caudill, 65, of Advance passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born in Wilkes County on August 19, 1954, to John Alvin and Libby Walsh Caudill. Tom was a member of Pinedale Christian Church for the past thirty-one years. He received his MBA from Appalachian State University. Tom owned and operated Auto Financial of NC until his retirement. He was an avid train enthusiast, traveler, and enjoyed doing things for other people without their knowledge. Tom was an Eagle Scout and avid outdoorsman. Following in his father's footsteps, he loved to hike and explore the Blue Ridge Mountains. He ran many marathons and achieved his goal of running a sub three hour race on his last attempt. Tom was Gloria's Superman. Preceding him in death is his mother and a brother, Alex Caudill. Left to cherish his memory is his loving and skinny wife, Gloria F. Caudill; son, Jonathan Caudill and Tyler of Washington, D.C.; father, John Alvin Caudill and wife Frances; a brother, Charles Caudill of Wilkesboro; and his beloved birds. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Pinedale Christian Church, officiated by Ministers Bill McKenzie and Matthew Sink. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Friday, December 6, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
