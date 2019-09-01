October 28, 1958 - August 30, 2019 Mr. Michael Ray Catlett, 60, of Kernersville passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home. He was born October 28, 1958 in Winston-Salem, the son of the late, Thomas Edwin and Dorothy Britt Catlett. He was a member of The Gathering Place and a 1976 graduate of Parkland High School. Along with his brothers, he was owner of MRC Flooring Services. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by is stepfather, Robert Weick. Survivors include four brothers, Kevin Weick and wife, Heather, Mark Catlett and wife, Pamela, Ben Weick and Bruce Weick and wife, Bernice; one sister, Barbara Weick; four nieces, Sara, Stephanie, Christine and Dana; and two nephews, Jason and Bryan. Michael's family would like to say a special thanks to their extended family, the Sapp Family for their love and care during this time. The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, Winston-Salem. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
