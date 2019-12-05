February 19, 1949 - December 3, 2019 CATES GERMANTON Larry Del Cates,70, went to be home with the Lord Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Larry was born on February 19, 1949 in Forsyth County to the Late John B. and Sylvia Caudle Cates, and was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. He was retired from Siemens - Westinghouse after 37 years of service. Larry enjoyed playing golf, bowling, NASCAR, and the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed working the concession stands at Bowman Gray Stadium as a teenager, and most of all enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, Jessica, and served his country proudly in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Cates. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Lois Tuttle Cates, daughter Wendy Cates (Frank James, Jr.), granddaughter, Jessica James, several nieces and nephews, and numerous great-nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. There will be a funeral service held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Frank Shumate and Rev. Matthew Morrison officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, December 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove and other times at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brenner's Children's Hospital, Medical Center Blvd., Winston Salem, NC 27157 or to the Stokes County Animal Shelter, 1999 Sizemore Road, Germanton, NC 27019. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff in the ICU at Forsyth Medical Center. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Cates family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 WEST
