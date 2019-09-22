October 13, 1943 - September 20, 2019 Yadkinville James Lee Casstevens, 75, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born October 13, 1943 in Surry County to the late John Lee Casstevens and AnnaBell Hunter Casstevens. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Davis. Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Mable Steele Casstevens; daughters, Christine Casstevens, Virginia (James) Davis, Beverly (Teresa) Casstevens; grandchildren, Dakota Davis, Ethan Sizemore; sister, Dianne Casstevens; brother, Dale Casstevens; special extended family, Kimi McDaniel, Tamara Chamberlain, Courtney Sloan, Ann Clay. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by the Rev. Benny Adams and the Rev. Roger Elmore. Burial will follow at Maranatha Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Maranatha Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 3008 Maranatha Church Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Casstevens family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuenralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

