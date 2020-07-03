September 13, 1951 - July 1, 2020 Boonville Mrs. Bertha "Irene" Prim Casstevens, 68, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Woltz Hospice Care Center. Mrs. Casstevens was born September 13, 1951 in Surry County to Billy Joe and Bertha Hodge Prim. She enjoyed fishing at the coast and camping. Irene grew breeder chickens for Perdue for 25 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In addition to her father, Irene was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Jarvis; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Grady Casstevens. She is survived by her mother; her loving husband of 50 years, Alvin "Ray" Casstevens; a son, Marty Casstevens (Tesha Brewer); grandchildren, Dakota Casstevens (Macie Hutchens), Dylan Casstevens, and Ethan Ray Jarvis; son-in-law, Alan Jarvis; a sister, Judy (Tim) Borre; a brother, Joe Edward (Glenda) Prim; and many special friends and neighbors. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 10:00AM at Gospel Chapel Baptist Church cemetery. Mrs. Casstevens will be able for viewing Friday, July 3rd from 11:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gospel Chapel Church Cemetery Fund, 2916 Angus Road, Boonville, NC 27011. The family wishes to thank Macie Hutchens, Tesha Brewer and Judy Borre for the loving care given to Irene. Also, to the special friends and neighbors for the thoughts, prayers, food and loving support during this time. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
