September 30, 1942 - January 22, 2020 Boonville - Mrs. Wanda Hinshaw Cass, 77, of Williams Street passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin. She was born September 30, 1942 in Yadkin County to the late Oscar and Florence Hobson Hinshaw. Mrs. Cass was a graduate of Boonville High School, played on the Women's Basketball Team, was retired with over 40 years of service from Jostens Publishing in Winston-Salem, and was an active faithful member for over 50 years at Charity Baptist Church where she served the church faithfully in the choir and the W.M.U. Mrs. Cass was a kind, devoted, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker for her family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Rex Hinshaw, Pete Hinshaw, Steve Hinshaw, and sisters, Joyce Jester, Ruby Nell Benton. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Dwight Cass of the home; 2 sons, Marty Cass and wife, Lucy of Clemmons; Dane Cass of Boonville; sister, Betty Trivette; brothers, Bruce (Pat) Hinshaw, Bob (Clara) Hinshaw, Gary (Belva) Hinshaw; 5 grandchildren, Gunner, Griffin, Rachel, Molly, Carson; and a great-granddaughter, Hadleigh. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 3:00 PM Saturday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Marty Nixon and Rev. Eddy Driver. Burial will follow in the Charity Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Charity Baptist Church, Charity Church Road, Boonville, NC 27011. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Cass, Wanda Hinshaw
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
3:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
