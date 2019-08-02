October 6, 1981 - July 29, 2019 Kelly Cason, age 37, of Winston-Salem, died on Monday, July 29, 2019. She is survived by her children, Jaden, Gabriel and Nicholas Johnson; parents James and Ivery Cason Jr.; siblings Jeremy Cason, James Cason III and Kari (Quincy) Jackson; preceded in death by her sister Kimberley Cason. Memorial service will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 5790 University Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC

Tags

Load entries