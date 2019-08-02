October 6, 1981 - July 29, 2019 Kelly Cason, age 37, of Winston-Salem, died on Monday, July 29, 2019. She is survived by her children, Jaden, Gabriel and Nicholas Johnson; parents James and Ivery Cason Jr.; siblings Jeremy Cason, James Cason III and Kari (Quincy) Jackson; preceded in death by her sister Kimberley Cason. Memorial service will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 5790 University Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately