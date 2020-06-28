August 31, 1934 - June 26, 2020 Sara passed away peacefully and in her own time. She was born and raised in Rural Hall, North Carolina to the late Francis Robah Hartgrove and Bessie Merritt Hartgrove. She was predeceased by her sister, Phyllis Hartgrove Speas. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, L. Frank Caskey, son, John R. Caskey, (Ginger), three grandsons, one great-grandchild, and daughter, L. Celeste Caskey, (Earl) and three granddogs. Sara attended Rural Hall High School where she was an active member of almost every club. She was recognized and recommended for her citizenship and leadership skills in combination with her many gifts and talents. She graduated as Valedictorian of the Class of 1952 going on to receive honors at Draughon Business College in Winston Salem and then to attend the Women's College at Greensboro, North Carolina as a Music Major. In 1954, she joined the staff at First Baptist Church on Fifth, Winston Salem. Shortly afterwards, she joined the church, where she is still a member. It was there that she met her husband-to-be, Frank Caskey. They married in 1957 and began their family and life together. Sara was a loving friend, wife, mother and grandmother, a gracious Southern Lady in every regard. She tirelessly gave of herself to the Church, Community and her Family. Giving of her time, talents and enjoying entertaining friends and family while playing the piano and cooking and baking especially during the Holiday seasons. She instilled in her children her love of the arts, music and playing the piano. She loved to travel and always loved an adventure. We smile knowing that she did not go gently into that good night. Now, she has joined the band of Angels in Heaven to play her heart out for eternity joining her parents and sister. A grave side service will be held with the family at Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church, Germanton, NC on July 1st at 10:00 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association. Hayworth Miller 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC
