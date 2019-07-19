Cashwell, Sybil Sutton August 27, 1930 - July 16, 2019 Sybil Sutton Cashwell was born August 27th, 1930 in Wayne County to Thomas Henry Sutton and Mabel Rouse Sutton and died on July 16, 2019 in King. She was married for 50 years to the love of her life, Johnny "J. J" Cashwell, until his death in 1999. Together they had four children (Jerry Sutton Cashwell, Sherrill C. Crotts, James Keith Cashwell, and Craig S. Cashwell), 9 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Sybil loved UNC basketball and Atlanta Braves baseball, and was an avid reader. She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in La Grange, NC. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in La Grange on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Rouse Funeral Home 108 N Caswell St, La Grange, NC 28551

Tags

Load entries