August 22, 1945 - December 31, 2019 Brenda Hall-Cashion of Wilkesboro died December 31, 2019. She was born August 22, 1945 in Elkin, North Carolina to Frances Shumate Hall and Claude M. Hall. Mrs. Hall-Cashion graduated from Wilkes Central High School and attended Brevard College. She was a member of North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church. She was Secretary-Treasurer and part owner of Tar Heel Oil, Colonial Distributors, Mountain Oil, and Hall Petroleum until the sale of these companies in 2008. She continued to work with Tar Heel Oil until her retirement in 2016. Brenda (better known as Mimi to her grandchildren) had lots of love for her family and her many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are her husband, Neil G. Cashion, Jr; and children, Maria Elledge Nesselrotte; Brandon Hall Elledge and wife, Amy; and Cathy Cashion St. John and husband, Michael. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Dylan Hall Nesselrotte, Brenna Elizabeth Nesselrotte, Brooks Hall Elledge, Barrett Claude Elledge, Katie Elizabeth St. John, and Lindsey Olivia St. John. She is also survived by her brother, Ted M. Hall and wife, Jackie and her twin sister, Linda Hall Lankford and husband Gerald, all of North Wilkesboro. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on January 4, 2020 at North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church with Dr. Rob Evans and Rev. R.C. Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall after the service. A private entombment will be at Scenic Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FRAXA (Fragile X) Research, 10 Prince Place, Suite 203, Newburyport, MA 01950, in honor of Brenda Hall-Cashion; or to Child Abuse Prevention Team, 203 East Main Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697, in honor of Brenda Hall-Cashion. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home PO Box 1428, North Wilkesboro, NC 28697
Cashion, Brenda Kay Hall
