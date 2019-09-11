August 30, 1928 - September 9, 2019 Mr. William "Bill" Eller Casey, age 91, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home. Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, North Wilkesboro with Dr. Tim Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Faith Center. Bill was born August 30, 1928 in Wilkes County to Andrew Harrison Casey and Vera Eller Casey. He graduated Wake Forest College in 1950 and was an Army combat veteran, having served in Korea. He was a life insurance agent. Mr. Casey was a member of First United Methodist Church of North Wilkesboro. He was active in civic and church affairs: Casey served as president of the Winston-Salem Certified Life Underwriter Chapter, president of the North Wilkesboro Kiwanis Club, and held various positions at North Wilkesboro First United Methodist Church, including cook for the Methodist Men for over fifty years. Casey served as scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 335 for many years and was awarded the Silver Beaver for distinguished service to boyhood by the Old Hickory Council of the Boy Scouts of America in January 1975. Casey, an avid fisherman, enjoyed the outdoors and was a charter member of the OF Hiking Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lucille Wilson and Mary Ann Sigmon. Mr. Casey is survived by his wife, Frances Louise Harris Casey of the home; two daughters, Ellen Casey and husband Thomas Hemmendinger of Hope, Rhode Island and Sarah Howell and husband Keith Howell of North Wilkesboro; a son, Andrew Casey and wife Lisa Casey of North Wilkesboro; seven grandchildren, Emily Pardue and husband Joseph, Anna Hemmendinger, William Howell, Molly Casey, Samuel Hemmendinger, Catherine Howell and Barbara Casey; and a great-grandson, Carson Pardue. Honorary pallbearers will be his former Boy Scouts from Troop 335. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boy Scout Troop 335, c/o First United Methodist Church, 401 6th Street, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. The family requests no food. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home P.O. Box 1428, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
