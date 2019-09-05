March 7, 1927 - September 2, 2019 Winston-Salem--Clarence Wilton Casey, 92, passed on to be with his heavenly father at 5:28 pm Monday, Sept 2, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1927 in Forsyth County to Albert and Maxie "Muzzy" Casey. His Christian faith and love for reading God's word sustained him over the years. Three character traits stood out in his life: toughness, work ethic, and, most importantly, unconditional love. His toughness was represented by enlisting in the US Navy during WWII at the age of 17, electrocuted in his mid-20's as a Bell South telephone lineman, heart attack in his late 40's, and a battle of cancer. He kept on keeping on. His work ethic includes a 30-plus year teaching career along with working many extra jobs, ambulance driver in Charlotte, Forsyth County reserve sheriff, truck driver, Sunday school teacher, coach and etc. Most important was his unconditional love for family and friends. He lived his life by his quote: "Do what you can, when you can, while you can, for as long as you can, and if that doesn't work, start all over again." In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by brothers, Beecher and Hubert Casey, along with his sister Bonnie Frye. Surviving: his wife, Fern, the love of his life; daughters, Vanessa Casey Minton (Daniel) and Jennifer Casey Caldwell (Chris) and sons Steve Casey (Renee) and Doug Casey (Jenny); grandchildren: Wendy Lemus, Amber Hendley, Avery and Aubrey Casey, Jessica Gehris, Hannah Albert, Colton and Jesslyn Casey; his aunt, Ruby Christian; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special recognition to Bonnie Jean and Greg. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Oaklawn Baptist Church with Pastor Jay Boyce officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 -8 pm, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Memorials may be made: Word of Truth Ministries, 3806 Community Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107; Oaklawn Baptist Church, 3500 Kernersville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107; Wine to Water, P.O. Box 2567, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel 141 Smith Edwards Rd. Kernersville, NC 27284
