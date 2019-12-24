October 6, 1935 - December 22, 2019 Nancy Stine Case passed away to her heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. She was born on Oct. 6 1935 in Forsyth County to William Louis and Marie Baity Stine. She was a loving, sweet caring wife, mother and Nannie. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raeford; son, Ronnie; brother, Earl; and special brother-in-law, John Pershing. Surviving are her daughter, Jan Case Lisenby, husband, David of Rural Hall; four grandsons: Michael Lee Case (Liz), Philip Ray Case (Austyn), Jacob Aaron Lisenby and Matthew Wade Lisenby; a special daughter-in law, Kathy Case Beeson (Dwayne); a very special sister, Frances Pershing; and special niece, Michelle Clifton (Ronnie). A visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 26 from 11:00 AM 1:00 PM at Salem Funeral Home, 120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. A graveside service will be held following the viewing at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. A special Thank you to all of the staff at Brookdale Nursing Facility, and Gladys Jones and Diane Green of Trellis Supportive Care for their support to Mom. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Case, Nancy Stine
Service information
Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
11:00AM-1:00PM
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
