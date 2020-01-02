January 15, 1924 - December 29, 2019 Frances Linwood Cartner passed away in Clemmons on December 29, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Iredell County on January 15, 1924 to the late Silas H. and Roby Baggarly Cartner. Frances graduated from Salem College, then went on to attend the School of Sacred Music of Union Theological Seminary in New York. She played the organ at many churches in the area, including North Winston Baptist, First Baptist Church of Rockingham, and Clemmons First Baptist. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, S. V. Cartner. Frances leaves behind her niece, Lisa Hipp, nephew, Stuart Cartner, and 3 great-nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4th at 2pm at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in the mausoleum. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
Cartner, Frances Linwood
