Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Mr. William Carter, 55, will be conducted Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12pm from the chapel of Douthit's, with family visitation beginning at 11:30am. Mr. Carter may be viewed today from 2pm-6pm at Douthit's.
Carter, William
