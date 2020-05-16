October 15, 1931 - May 14, 2020 MOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Nettie Naomi York Carter, 88, formerly of Williams Road, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Clemmons Village II in Clemmons. Mrs. Carter was born on October 15, 1931, in Iredell County, to the late Clyde McCoy and Tabitha Trivette York. Mrs. Carter was a member of Cornatzer Baptist Church and was a very talented homemaker. She was a self-taught musician and had a passion for houseplants, especially African violets. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Hubert Aaron Carter; and numerous siblings. Survivors include four children, Ann Carter Stimson (Kyle) of Lewisville, Ricky Carter (Kathy) of Gibsonville, Gwendy Carter of Winston-Salem and Brian Carter (Jamie) of Canton; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lillian Rash of Clemmons and Sylvia Eddinger of Winston-Salem; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff of Clemmons II and Mt. Valley Hospice for their kindness and care shown to the family of Mrs. Carter. A private graveside service will be conducted at Cornatzer Baptist Church Cemetery with Chaplain Mark Brown officiating. The service will be streamed live on Facebook. Friends may pay their respects to Mrs. Carter at Eaton Funeral Home at other times. Memorials may be considered for Mt. Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mt. Airy, NC 27030 or to Cornatzer Baptist Church, 1372 Cornatzer Road, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
Most Popular
-
As COVID-19 cases rise, Hanes Mall, other retailers reopen
-
Being with children will be enough this Mother's Day for Meredith Tucker
-
Woman killed, her brother injured in early morning shooting
-
Cherries is back, and Clemmons customers are keeping it busy
-
Are we ready for more reopening? No, says Baptist Health expert.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately