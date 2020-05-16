October 15, 1931 - May 14, 2020 MOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Nettie Naomi York Carter, 88, formerly of Williams Road, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Clemmons Village II in Clemmons. Mrs. Carter was born on October 15, 1931, in Iredell County, to the late Clyde McCoy and Tabitha Trivette York. Mrs. Carter was a member of Cornatzer Baptist Church and was a very talented homemaker. She was a self-taught musician and had a passion for houseplants, especially African violets. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Hubert Aaron Carter; and numerous siblings. Survivors include four children, Ann Carter Stimson (Kyle) of Lewisville, Ricky Carter (Kathy) of Gibsonville, Gwendy Carter of Winston-Salem and Brian Carter (Jamie) of Canton; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lillian Rash of Clemmons and Sylvia Eddinger of Winston-Salem; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff of Clemmons II and Mt. Valley Hospice for their kindness and care shown to the family of Mrs. Carter. A private graveside service will be conducted at Cornatzer Baptist Church Cemetery with Chaplain Mark Brown officiating. The service will be streamed live on Facebook. Friends may pay their respects to Mrs. Carter at Eaton Funeral Home at other times. Memorials may be considered for Mt. Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mt. Airy, NC 27030 or to Cornatzer Baptist Church, 1372 Cornatzer Road, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028

To plant a tree in memory of Nettie Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries