July 1, 1929 - July 8, 2019 Mrs. Mabel Griffin Carter, 90, of Pfafftown passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Vienna Village Assisted Living. Mrs. Carter was born July 1, 1929 in Yadkin County to the late Oliver Grover Griffin and Bessie Speer Griffin. She graduated from East Bend High School and Draughn's Business College. She married her beloved husband Ivery Thomas Carter on February 21, 1948 in East Bend where they lived during their marriage of 52 years. They loved spending time with their family and enjoyed taking their grandchildren on summer vacation trips and attending their sporting events. After retiring, their favorite pastime was traveling across the United States with family and friends. Mrs. Carter was a lifetime member of Baltimore United Methodist Church in East Bend. She valued her church family and was active in many of the programs including the United Methodist Women, Youth Leader, Sunday School, weekly Bible Studies and coordinating the church flower calendar for over 30 years. She worked at both Duplan and Bassick-Sack. She enjoyed her years volunteering at Forsyth Medical Center and being a member of the Lewisville Library Book Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband Ivery Carter; a sister, Pauline Doub; and two brothers, Wayne Griffin and Thomas Sanford Griffin. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sandra Carter Hartman and husband, Robert Hartman of Clemmons; a grandson, Zachary Hartman of Charlotte; a granddaughter, Melisha Chamra and husband, Allan Chamra of Gibsonville; two great-grandchildren, Kenan Chamra and Emma Chamra, and many nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held at Baltimore United Methodist Church in East Bend on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Chad Shoaf officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service in the church fellowship hall. The family extends their appreciation to the staff of Vienna Village for their loving care and support during her years as a resident. Memorials may be made to Baltimore United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund at 2419 Baltimore Road, East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

