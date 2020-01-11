November 10, 1926 - January 9, 2020 Annie Marie Gallimore Carter, 93, of Lexington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Hinkle Hospice House. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Lexington with the Rev. Brian Rummage officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington. Mrs. Carter was born in Davidson County on November 10, 1926 to William "Kin" Gallimore and Jessie Billings Gallimore. She was a charter member of New Hope Presbyterian Church, formerly Second Presbyterian Church, and was retired from Dixie Furniture. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Warren Carter; her second husband, Allie Burt Carter; a sister, Sylvia Gallimore; and a grandson, Craig Carter. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Steve Carter and Susan Carter; two grandchildren, Allison Carter and Mark Swicegood (Danielle); and three great-grandchildren, Thomas Gobble, Hannah Carter and Scarlett Swicegood. The family would like to personally thank her care team at Wake Forest Baptist Health-Lexington Medical Center and at the Hinkle Hospice House. You all gave great care to our mom and were so caring to her, and also to our family. A special thanks to Carol Fine for looking after mama and for being her "taxi" over the past several years. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County at 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
