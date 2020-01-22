Carter, James Edward

April 7, 1942 - January 20, 2020 Mr. James "Jim" Edward Carter, 77, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at home surrounded by his children. He was born on April 7, 1942, in Thomasville to Edward Norris Carter and Juanita James Carter. Jim was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He graduated from Thomasville High School in 1960 and furthered his education with a scholarship to Wake Forest University where he earned his bachelor of business accounting in 1964. Upon graduation, he married the love of his life, Edith Hiatt, and they moved to Winston-Salem where he started his career with A.M. Pullen, ultimately retiring as a partner with over 30 years of service. Jim enjoyed golfing, puzzles, and reading. He and Edith traveled to all 50 states within their 55 years of marriage and traveled across the country twice in retirement. He was an honest man of upstanding moral character that always kept his word. He was also an avid contributor who always supported his community. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Edith Hiatt Carter. Surviving are two daughters, Cristie Lynn Carter, Courtney Carter King and husband Sam; one son, Jamison Hiatt Carter and wife Margaret Griffith; six grandchildren; and one sister, Linda Hilliard. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church on Fifth with Pastor Emily Hull McGee officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church on Fifth, 501 W. Fifth St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately