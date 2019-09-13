September 11, 1935 - September 11, 2019 Hassell Thomas Carter, Sr., 84, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born September 11, 1935 to the late Caleb Thomas and Ada Stephens Carter. Hassell was always known for his hard work, dedication, and was formerly an employee of Stokes County Schools before retirement. He attended the Old Country Church. Hassell loved his family and friends. He enjoyed his produce stand and being surrounded by people of the community. Hassell is survived by his loving son, Tommy and Margaret Carter; daughter, Jeannie and Jessie Wall; daughter-in-law, Dawn Carter; brother, Wayne Carter; grandchildren, Jessica Briggs, Miranda Brim, Jenna Hooker, Brandi Wheatley, Caleb Carter, and Jacob Carter; great-grandchildren, Madey Briggs, Mallory Briggs, Owen Brim, Masen Montgomery, Gentry Wheatley, Annabelle Carter, Juliana Carter, and Darci Hooker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 60 years, Barbara Carter; sons, Jeffrey David Carter and Gregg Allan Carter; sisters, Rachel Richardson, Nina Ziglar, Gracie Kiger, and Margaret Hawkins. Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge. Funeral will be held at the Old County Church, 241 Sisk Mill Loop Rd., Madison, NC at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 and burial will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 4543 Hwy. 772, Madison, NC; other times, the family will receive friends at the residence of Jessie and Jeannie Wall. Special thanks to all who showered the family with love and support during their time of needs. Also, the family would like to recognize all of the wonderful staff at LifeBrite Community Hospital in Danbury for their excellent care to our father who became known as "PaPa" to all of them. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes, 1570 NC 8 & 89 Hwy. N., Danbury, NC 27016. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel 1020 Hope Beasley Rd., Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
