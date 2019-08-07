December 27, 1929 - August 3, 2019 Mr. Frederick Pickett Carter, 89, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born in Winston-Salem on December 27, 1929, to Frederick Eugene Carter and Lillian Pickett Carter. Fred graduated from Reynolds High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. In 1984, he retired from Western Electric with thirty-two years of dedicated service, where he was a technical writer. Fred was an avid outdoorsman and a talented musician and artist. He always kept everyone entertained with his sense of humor and quick wit. Preceding him in death are his parents and a son, Frederick "Rick" Sims Carter. Surviving are his wife of sixty-five years, Ruth Sims Carter; a daughter, Carol R. Carter of Morganton; a daughter-in-law, Genie Sloan Carter; two grandchildren, Frederick Christopher "Chris" Carter and Sarah Anne Rider of Beech Island, SC; and two great-grandchildren, Jerry Paul Rider and Bryson Rider. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, officiated by Rev. Lisa Wishon. The family will receive friends 12:45 PM 1:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries