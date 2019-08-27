June 14, 1945 - August 24, 2019 Mrs. Edith Hiatt Carter, 74, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. She was born on June 14, 1945 in Thomasville to John Parker Hiatt and Ruby Neal Hiatt. Edith was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She was a fighter with a great sense of humor. Edith was a creative and multitalented person who enjoyed many hobbies and interests. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Douglas Hiatt. Surviving are her husband of 54 years, James "Jim" Edward Carter; two daughters, Cristie Lynn Carter, Courtney Carter King and husband Sam; one son, Jamison Hiatt Carter and wife Margaret Griffith; six grandchildren; one sister, Linda Hiatt and one sister-in-law, Linda Hilliard and husband Benny. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church on Fifth with Pastor Emily Hull McGee officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 West Fifth St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
