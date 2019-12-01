July 29, 1979 - November 28, 2019 Duke Daniel Carter, 40, of Winston Salem passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel with the Rev. Lomax Skinner officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Monday prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Daniel was born on July 29, 1979 in Forsyth County to Dawn Holder (Ray Holder) and Danny Carter (Susan Carter). Daniel had a heart of gold and never met a stranger; he would carry on a conversation with you like he had known you for years. Daniel had a love for fishing, shoes, and fast cars. He loved his family very much. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Duke Carter; and a sister Crystal Carter. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two sisters, Katie Carter-Utt and Brandy Scales; two brothers, Mark Wilson and Don Holder; two uncles, David and George, grandparents, Dawnie McCarthy, Pat and Ginger Patrick; and two beautiful daughters. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem, NC 27127
