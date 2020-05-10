Carter, Carolyn Vernon July 12, 1929 - May 6, 2020 Mrs. Carolyn Vernon Carter, 90, of Winston-Salem, received the greatest gift of her life and that was the promised gift of wings from her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. This was beautifully orchestrated by God as her transition to her Heavenly home occurred 3 years to the day that she lost her son, Stephen and fell sick herself. Carolyn is now embracing her father, Wilson Vernon, stepmother, Sarah R. Vernon, her mother, Louise Vernon Johnson, extended family, friends and more importantly her son Stephen and the love of her life, Paul Vernon Carter. She was a disciplinary parent and a loving mom of which was a blessing to her family. Carolyn taught her children how to work hard and to do it with conviction and to be good, respectful, caring adults. Carolyn was a member of Ardmore Baptist Church for 62 years. She raised her children in the church and taught them to build their foundation through Christ. Carolyn loved playing bridge, bingo and working in her flowers. She loved animals and especially cats. Carolyn had a passion for painting landscapes. She sewed, knitted and crochetedone could say she appreciated all forms of crafts. Over the last 25 years she crocheted thousands of toboggans for the homeless and preemie units for hospitals. Left to cherish Carolyn's memory are her daughter, Cheryl Carter Brooks and husband, Phil, whom she loved as her own child. Carolyn is also survived by her grandchildren, William Carter, Dara Burleson, Devon Hembree (Jeremy), Kenric Carter (Danielle), Brett Brooks (Krista); great-granddaughters whom were the light of her life, Audrey Carter, Kensten Carter and Delaney Brooks. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Woods where she spent most of the last three years for the loving care, concern and help that they provided to Carolyn. The Director of Heritage Woods eloquently named Carolyn the Energizer Bunny because she always bounced back from any health issue she encountered. She was well loved everywhere she went because she always greeted everyone with an infectious smile and was always a cutup. The family would also like to thank Dr. John Hollingsworth from the ICU unit at Novant Forsyth Medical Center. He was the most attentive, caring doctor Carolyn could have had. Carolyn's family finds peace knowing she has been reunited with her husband, whom she dearly missed. They know she is dancing in his arms to "When a Man Loves a Woman" by Percy Sledge and "I Love You For Sentimental Reasons" by Nat King Cole. Carolyn will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A private family graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or the Yadkin County Humane Society, c/o Y.C. Animal Shelter, 1027 Speaks St., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Carter. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

