Winston-Salem - A memorial service for Mr. Alton Carter, 47, will be conducted Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12 pm from the chapel of Douthit Funeral Services.
Carter, Alton
To plant a tree in memory of Alton Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately