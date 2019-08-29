Carter, Alice P. March 23, 1949 - August 22, 2019 Mrs. Alice Patterson Carter passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the chapel of Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. The family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC

