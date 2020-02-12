Lexington - Mary Ann Bowling Carson passed away on February 8, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. A memorial service will be held on February 12, 2020 at Faith Church, 1078 Gumtree Rd., Winston-Salem beginning at 3:00 p.m.

