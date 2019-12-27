August 20, 1942 - December 24, 2019 Nannie Ola (Nan) Bennett Carroll, 77, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday December 24, 2019, after a courageous 10+ year battle with cancer. Born on August 20, 1942 to Dennis W. and Mary Stewart Bennett, Nan resided in King, North Carolina for the duration of her life. After graduating from King High School in 1960, she was employed by RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co., spending 8 years as hostess, tour guide trainer and coordinator for the Whitaker Park Factory Tour Group. In 1960 she married her "high school sweetheart" Lewis N. Carroll, beginning a 59-year long journey of laughter and love. Having lost their first child, Nanette Renee, at childbirth, the couple was blessed with two additional children, Suzette Marie and Kyle Steven. Following the birth of their children, Nan took on the cherished roles of loving mother and homemaker while supporting the development of the emerging family business. Demonstrating her caring and empathetic nature, Nan cared for her husband's ailing mother on a daily basis for 12 years. While undertaking this endeavor, she also accepted the responsibility of serving on the Advisory Staff Board at Stokes-Reynolds Memorial Hospital. Through her position, she used her voice to promote quality care and a nurturing environment for long-term care patients. As the years continued, Nan chose to focus on her passion for flower gardening. She was often described as being able to "grow flowers on a rock." Her garden was the focal point of her home, a place where friends and family would gather to enjoy one another's company and the beauty she had created. Gardening was not her only talent, however, as she was noted to be a wonderful chef. Nan made her signature mac 'n' cheese and chicken & dumplings for many a sick friend and every new neighbor she met. Nan is survived by her beloved dog, Pandi, her husband Lewis, daughter Suzette Spainhour (Dan), son Kyle Carroll (Dena), grandchildren Margaret Olivia Spainhour and Thomas Newell Carroll, brother, Glenn R. Bennett (Carol), several nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with chosen family members Janice and Holly White. The family would like "special thanks" to go out to the staff at Novant Hospital, Novant's Derek Davis Cancer Center (especially Dr. Patricia Zekan and Debbie Carr) as well as all other staff who have dedicated their life to the challenge of beating cancer. Furthermore, they would like to thank all those who cared for and supported her during her final hours. A memorial service will be held Saturday December 28, 2019 at Quaker Gap Baptist Church on Flat Shoals Road in King, NC at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will follow the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, which she so much loved, the family requests memorials be made to Quaker Gap Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2265 Flat Shoals Road, King, NC 27021 or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 306 Bethania-Rural Hall rd
