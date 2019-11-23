August 11, 1983 - November 20, 2019 Matthew Brock Carroll, 36, of Clemmons, NC passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel with Pastor Mike Hamby officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm at the funeral home and following the service, at his mother's home located on Madelyn Drive, Lexington, NC 27295. Mr. Carroll was born in Forsyth County on August 11, 1983 to Carson Ray Carroll, Jr. of Clemmons, NC and Carla B. Wilber, of Lexington, NC. Matthew was a roofer for Carroll Roofing. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially time spent hunting and fishing. Family left to cherish his memory include his parents; step-father, Donn Wilber;his grandmother, Geneva Brock of Lexington; two sons, Carson James Carroll and Ashton Nikalus Ward; the mother of his children, Ashley Ward of Low Gap, NC; two brothers, Sean Wilber and Luca Wilber; and two sisters, Lesley Carroll Edmundson (Jamie) and Valentina Wilber. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 20424, Winston-Salem, NC 27120. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home - Hickory Tree Chapel
